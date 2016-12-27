ENGEN SECURITY GUARD LEFT FOR DEAD

A 62-YEAR-OLD security guard at Engen Fuel Depot in Bulawayo is battling for life after unknown robbers attacked him leaving him for dead.



The incident occurred on Tuesday at the company’s depot in Steeldale industrial site.

Workmates found the unnamed guard unconscious, handcuffed and his legs tied together with a piece of wire.

His attackers had struck him on the head and he is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he is still in a coma. It is unknown how much was stolen from him during the robbery.

“The security guards were supposed to be communicating with each other at hourly intervals.

“His workmates became suspicious when he was not responding, forcing them to check on him. They found him lying in a pool of blood at his workstation. He was unconscious, handcuffed and his legs were tied with a piece of wire. He had been attacked with a sharp object,” said the source.

The number of the robbers who attacked the guard has not been established.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said police were investigating the attack.

She appealed to members of the public who have information regarding the whereabouts of the assailants to come forward.

Insp Simango urged companies to deploy more than one security guard on their premises.

“We want to encourage the companies to deploy more than one security guard to their premises. This is for the protection of both the company’s property as well as the security of the employees,” said Insp Simango. chronicle