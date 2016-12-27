MUGABE SNUB SHOCKED US : MUZENDA FAMILY

President Mugabe left the Muzenda family furious when he snubbed the official opening of the VaMuzenda Museum in Masvingo.

Family spokesperson and Member of Parliament for Gutu West constituency, Tongai Muzenda said the family was shocked by Mugabe’s no-show.

“It came as a shock to the family. We waited for three days for the President to come only to see (Culture and Heritage) Minister (Abednico) Ncube coming alone and, to make matters worse, there was no explanation as to why the President did not come.

“My mother was equally shocked because the information that we had indicated that the President was going to officially open that house -turning it into a national heritage site,” said a bitter Muzenda.

Muzenda said he was going to approach Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership for explanation.

“Ma1 chaiwo my brother, the President was so near and yet he was far away. I will take this up because as I always say, factional politics has no room when we talk about my father’s contribution to the development of this country.”

The Muzenda family and some ministers that include Josaya Hungwe spent the better part of the day waiting – in vain – for Mugabe to visit house number R36 in Zimuto street in Mucheke where the late VP used to stay before and in the early days of the liberation struggle.

The waiting continued on Friday through to Saturday when the drama ended with Mugabe opting to make a U-turn at the tiny Chikato Post office.

The information centre is only a stone-throw away from the late VP Muzenda’s old round huts that have now been converted into a museum.

The people in Masvingo said it was sad to realise that Mugabe snubbed ‘the Soul of the

Nation’ who immensely contributed in the liberation struggle.

Analysts said Mugabe showed his true colours of not respecting people from Masvingo.

Respected historian, Dr Takavafira Zhou said Mugabe hates Kangas with passion and he does not respect anyone from Masvingo. Zhou said even the selection of ministers from Masvingo speaks volumes on how Mugabe rates the people from the ancient city.

"Mugabe opted to go to Supa Mandiwanzira's project because they are relatives – that's how selfish Mugabe is … furthermore, that move was a blow to Mnangagwa and all the heroes from Masvingo. You cannot downplay the role played by Muzenda in the liberation struggle and, by snubbing the Muzenda family; Mugabe wanted to water down Muzenda's significance. He does not want anyone from Masvingo, dead or alive, to get lime light," said Dr Zhou.