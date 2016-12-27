ZIMBABWE NAMED BEST PLACE TO VISIT IN AFRICA

Condé Nast has named Zimbabwe as the best destination for travellers to Africa in 2017. Zimbabwe and Rwanda are the only African countries on the American luxury and lifestyle travel magazine list.

“A new $150 million airport in Victoria Falls, capable of welcoming 1.5 million people a year aboard massive passenger jets, is only one of several reasons why Zimbabwe is on our 2017 list. The country is building up its tourism infrastructure despite—and, sometimes, in spite of—years of economic downturn and authoritarian governance.

The same resilience is on show in the country’s conservation efforts; there’s been a clampdown on poaching and biodiversity flourishes in Hwange National Park, the country’s largest game reserve. While everyone’s booking stays in the safari parks of Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, and South Africa, we recommend scouting for the Big Five in much less-crowded (and often more affordable) Zimbabwe.

A new under-$1,000 eight-night safari by Gecko Adventures, launching in the spring, will take you from Victoria Falls, through Hwange and into South Africa’s Limpopo province, making it possible to see the best of the country in a single stretch,” said Conde Nast.

Canada tops Condé Nast Traveler’s 17 best places to visit in 2017 because its “cities are truly having a moment. Montreal is redefining itself as a food city worth the flight (it’s only an hour in the air from NYC). Toronto is taking the Iceland approach and encouraging travelers to extend their layover via AirCanada’s new free up-to-seven-day stay. And the Rocky Mountaineer, a train that winds from Vancouver to Jasper without Wi-Fi, might just be the world’s best tech detox.”