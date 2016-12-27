FAKE HOTEL BOSS DUPES CHICKEN FARMER OF $6K

A Harare man reportedly masquerading as a manager of a local hotel duped a poultry farmer chickens valued at $6 000. Itai Mutevi (35) approached Tatenda Dzinotyiwei under the pretext that he was the manager of a local hotel and took 2 500kg of chickens. Mutevi appeared before the magistrate Ms Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro last Friday charged with fraud.

The prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, alleged that early this month, Dzinotyiwei advertised through WhatsApp that he was selling chickens in bulk.

Mutevi, acting in cahoots with Spencer Sigauke who is still at large, hatched a plan to defraud Dzinotyitwei of his chickens.

It is the State’s case that on December 11, Mutevi contacted Dzinotyiwei and misrepresented himself as the manager of Cresta Hotel who wanted to be supplied with 5 000kg of chickens.

Dzinotyiwei indicated to him that he could only supply 2 500 kg of chickens.Mutevi then told Dzinotyiwei that he would send his friend Sigauke to collect the consignment at Nyadzawo Farm in Arcturus.

It is alleged that on the same date around midday, Dzinotyiwei met Sigauke in Harare and they drove in a Nissan truck to the abattoir in Arcturus.

They loaded 2 500kg of chickens, which Sigauke promised to pay after three days.

On their way to Harare, Dzinotyiwei instructed Sigauke to pass through Enterprise car wash where he had left his invoice book in his motor vehicle.

When he returned, he discovered that Sigauke had disappeared with the consignment.

Dzinotyiwei made fruitless efforts to contact the two on their mobile phones, leading to report the matter to the police.