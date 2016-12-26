SA-BASED ZIMBA KILLED IN ACCIDENT AS HE HEADS HOME

file pic

A SOUTH AFRICA-based Mangwe man died while his three relatives were severely injured when their vehicle overturned on their way to their rural home on Christmas Day.

Bulilima Mangwe officer responsible for crime, Superintendent Pedzai Dzindimu confirmed the accident which occurred at the 45 kilometre peg along the Plumtree-Mphoengs Road at 4PM.

He said the driver, Mr Silindokuhle Ndebele lost control of the vehicle which overturned and rolled twice killing Sipho Ndebele (39) died on the spot.

“Mr Silindokuhle Ndebele was driving a Mazda Twin Cab Drifter which was coming from South Africa headed for Mphoengs area in Mangwe.

“The driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved off the road and overturned before rolling twice,” he said.

Supt Dzindimu said all the passengers were flung out of the vehicle as it rolled and Ndebele’s head crashed against a large stone resulting in his death.

He said the driver was treated and discharged at the Plumtree District Hospital while the other two passengers were still admitted at the same hospital where they were in a stable condition.

Supt Dzindimu said Ndebele’s body was sent to the hospital’s mortuary.

“It appears that these people are members of the same family and they were travelling together for the festive season. We are still in the festive season and as police we would like to urge motorists to adhere to road regulations and to desist from speeding,” he said.