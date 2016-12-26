TWO GIRLS ELECTROCUTED IN HARARE

Two people died last week due to electrocution in Harare’s Borrowdale and Warren Park suburbs.



In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendant Paul Nyathi said in the first incident, on the 23rd of December, a 16 year old girl was walking home bare footed and was electrocuted at her residence when she stepped on the gate rail which is fitted with an electric motor.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi said in the second incident, a 12 year old girl was washing plates and accidentally fell down in the kitchen and in the process touched a scree n door which was in contact with electricity and was electrocuted.



In a related incident, a four-year old boy died after suffocating whilst playing in a disused motor vehicle in Glen Norah.



Chief Superintendent Nyathi urged the public not to install electric connections which are not certified by qualified electricians.