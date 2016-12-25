THIEVES BLOW UP SAFE, STEAL $58K

A Harare company lost $58 000 to daring thieves who broke into the manager’s office, blew a safe and looted cash.



The incident occurred last week amid calls for the public and companies not to store large amounts of money in their premises. Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“A company based in Adbernie area in Harare lost US$58 000 to a gang of six thieves on 19 December 2016 at about 1am. The gang attacked the security guard that was manning the premise then they went on to scale the building where they gained access to the manager’s office.

“They used explosives to blow a safe that was in the office where the money was kept and fled,” he said. Chief Sup Nyathi said a Lenovo laptop was also stolen during the robbery and the police are still conducting investigations.

The police also warned citizens not to move about with large sums of money or to store it in their homes as it was highly dangerous.

“We have recorded incidents just recently in Bulawayo, Harare, Chinhoyi and Gweru where people lost cash between US$13 000 to about US$60 000 which was either in shops, service stations or in the homes. We encourage people to store their money at the bank where it is safe. A safe is no longer a safe place to store money as thieves target such things, so we want all citizens to deposit their money in various banks and take only what is needed,” he said.

Chief Sup Nyathi said all business transaction involving money should be done in secure places and ensure that no money was exposed as thieves target people who do business in unorthodox places and rob them.

Meanwhile, ZRP has encouraged citizens to put their safety first at all costs during this festive season in order to have a pleasant and accident free holiday.

“Everyone has a role to play during our Christmas festivities so that we are all safe from accidents and other mishaps. It is not the job of the police alone but for every citizen as they go about their business,” he said. sunday news