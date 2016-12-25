INJIVAS DESCEND ON BEITBRIDGE

Beitbridge Border Post was yesterday a hive of activity as scores of travellers mostly injiva and Christmas shoppers passed through the border in the last hour festive period rush.



When the Sunday News crew visited both the Zimbabwean and South African side of the border there was a sharp increase in the movement of both human and vehicular traffic.

On the South African side the situation was chaotic as long winding queues of cars stretched for kilometres on the N1 highway leading to the border post.

However, on the Zimbabwean side, the situation was manageable with most travellers who spoke to Sunday News expressing satisfaction.

Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu of Bulawayo who is based in Johannesburg said the service rendered by immigration officers was commendable.

“I endured close to two hours lining up at the South African side but when I arrived in Zimbabwe the immigration officers and support staff were excellent in their service delivery. We spent less than 30 minutes in the queue,” she said.

Another traveller, Mr Mtshumayeli Sibanda who had arrived from Durban echoed Ms Ndlovu’s sentiments.

“Indeed, the service that is being offered by our officials is good. They cleared the queues fast and as I speak I am now preparing to proceed with my journey to Gweru to spend Christmas with my family. I hope when I return to South Africa I will not encounter problems,” he said.