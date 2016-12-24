BUS FARES DOUBLED

Most long distance public transporters have doubled fares, a traditional practice during the festive season.

The transporters have defied a directive from Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo not to hike fares during the festive season.

The ministry has over the years threatened to cancel permits for defiant transporters but it seems the transporters have realised that it is just an empty threat.

Travellers, especially those commuting to the rural areas have appealed to the authorities to intervene and stop public transporters from fleecing them taking advantage of the increased demand for transport.

Minister Gumbo confirmed receiving complaints from members of the public and once again warned transporters against increasing fares.

He said his ministry was working closely with the police to deal with the transport operators who have increased fares in response to increased demand for transport.

“I know that some transport operators have hiked fares taking advantage of the festive season. I want to warn them that the police are out in full force to deal with them,” said Minister Gumbo.

Asked what action his ministry would take against transporters, he said:

“As the ministry we issue permits with stipulated fares for specific routes. It’s the mandate of the police to then apply the law. We’re working closely with the police to make sure that travellers are not shortchanged,” said Minister Gumbo.

He said police officers are checking ticket books at roadblocks and verifying with passengers to make sure that they paid the stipulated fares.

The Minister also warned transport operators against over-working drivers, saying it was one of the main causes of accidents.

“Transport operators have a tendency of forcing their drivers to work extra hours resulting in fatigue which is blamed for many of the accidents during public holidays.

“We’re also working with the police to make sure that all transport operators have route permits and follow their time tables,” said Minister Gumbo.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said they were monitoring the situation.

A snap survey conducted by The Chronicle revealed that Nkayi-bound travellers, who usually pay $7 from Bulawayo, are being forced to fork out up to $15 while those travelling to Lupane from Bulawayo are paying $10 up from $5.

Passengers travelling to Gwanda are parting with $10 instead of the usual $5.

Those travelling to Masvingo were yesterday afternoon paying $15 up from $8 and those going to Victoria Falls were paying $25 instead of $13.



Public transporters said the increase in the number of police roadblocks on the country’s highways during public holidays forces them to hike fares to cater for fines and bribes.

“We’re no longer making profit because police officers are milking us at roadblocks. This affects our business and we’ve no option but to increase fares so that after paying the fines we are left with something,” said Mr Liberty Mkhwananzi, who plies the Bulawayo-Gwanda route.

Mr Patrick Dube, who owns Green Horse Bus Company, however, said his buses were sticking to the old fares this festive season.

“I’ve buses that transport people from Bulawayo to Gwanda, Beitbridge, Lupane and Binga. We didn’t increase fares and we’re not planning to do so. We know that people don’t have money.

“I therefore encourage other transport operators to stick to their fares and stop taking advantage of travellers,” said Mr Dube. chronicle