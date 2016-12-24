CELEBRITIES AT CHRISTMAS

With Christmas upon us, celebrities will be out and about.

Bhutisi (Admire Kuzhangaira) – Comedian

I have my uncle who is coming from Saudi Arabia and is going to wed on Christmas, so it will be a get together for us.

On December 26 I will be going to the rural areas in Mrewa.

Mercy Mushaninga – Modelling agency owner

Christmas time is family time. I am spending my Christmas with my kids and we have invited my daughters’ friends to cook for us, and they have since started preparing. It’s the first Christmas my daughter suggested on spoiling us and we cannot wait to partake in the festivity!

Andy Muridzo – Musician

Christmas is time for being with family and friends. Unfortunately for us, we will be working.

We will be serenading our legions of fans at Mutongerwa Hotel in Murombedzi. We will create special time for our loved ones soon after the festive season

Alexio Kawara – Musician

I am going to visit my in-laws who stay here in Harare with my family and that alone will complete my Christmas for this year. It is a special time that we need to spend with family and friends.

Charles Charamba – Musician

I will be spending this holiday with my family at home and will later take them out. I have been working very hard throughout the year, so I am planning on spending quality time with family.

Cythia Mare – Musician

I will be spending time with my family at our rural home; we are going to slaughter a cow so there will be plenty of meat.

Brian K – Musician

I will be at home chilling with friends and family.

Candice – Media personality

Wow . . . we are going to have a house party at our family home, everyone will be there it is going to be a family get together thing.

Pitshou Minsiomi – Rhumba musician

Whilst others would be spending time with friends and family, for Pitshou Lumiere, he would be out looking for the Benjamins. The group he fronts, Extra Musica would be performing at the ChristMas Kumusha gig at the Rainbow Towers.

Hope Masike – Musician

I have gigs most of the time. I am working throughout the holiday but I will break on Christmas Day so that I can visit my father in the rural areas.

DIANA SAMKANGE

I am spending Christmas with my family although in the evenings until New Year. I will be performing gigs in different towns around Zimbabwe as I prepare for my Europe tour which would be soon.

Tinashe Mutarisi – Nash Paints boss

Christmas is time of giving and loving and at Nash Paints; we will be doing both, spending quality time with family and giving attention to our customers.

We have started dishing out goodies to our customers and we will be open for business throughout the holiday and every customer will have an opportunity to walk away with a gift. We will close business with a Christmas Party on January 7 for our customers and staff members.

David Mudzudzu – Businessman and proprietor

It will be business as usual on Christmas Day and throughout the festive holiday as we strive to make our customers happy. In between the hectic work period, I will take my family to our rural home in Mhondoro to see my mother, who will definitely slaughter a goat for me. Herald