PENNILESS NO MORE

This is Avela Mathimba who has been given R3 million in compensation after he was involved in a horrific crash in 2004.

But Mathimba had to wait a long time and fight a buising battle with his lawyer to get tha cash.

Ten months ago, Mathimba’s plight featured on the Sunday Times. He was involved in an intense battle with his attorney, Zuko Nonxuba, who was holding on to the nearly R10-million that Mathimba was awarded by the Road Accident Fund and the Eastern Cape department of health.

Due to media pressure, Mathimba – who became known as the “penniless millionaire” – received about R3-million of his cash in May.

For Mathimba, who was paralysed by a spinal injury in a 2004 car crash, life is no longer about agonising over his stolen millions. Now he talks openly about his love for fashion, building a new home on the property he inherited from his mother, his brand-new, hand-operated R330,000 red Mazda 3 and his plans to further his education. times