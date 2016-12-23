Zimplats to close mines in 5 years

The lifespan of two platinum mines that fall under Zimplats will come to an end in the next five years, while the setting up of a new mine is at an advanced stage.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Speaking during the Mashonaland West journalists and media awards ceremony in Chinhoyi on Wednesday, Zimplats head of corporate affairs Busi Chindove said Ngwarati and Rukodzi mines will close shop in five years’ time.

Chindove said $264 million was required to set up a new mine, Mopani.

She allayed fears that Zimplats may be closed anytime soon assuring the country that the mine still had a life span of over 50-years.

The good news, Chindove said, was that no job losses will be experienced as workers will be deployed to other mines. The new mine will create more than 1 000 jobs when fully operational.

“Workers should not panic as no one will lose his/her job. They will be deployed at other mines. More than 1 000 jobs will be created with the coming of a new kid on the block, Mopani Mine,” Chindove said.

Zimplats is struggling due to the depressed international price of platinum on the market, low uptake of platinum by manufacturers of platinum products and the stabilisation of the United States dollar.

Turning to the awards which Zimplats is the main sponsor, Chindove urged seasoned scribes to mentor the upcoming journalists in the mould of yesteryear good journalism that upholds good work ethics.

Related

Source: NewsDay