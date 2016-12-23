Residents back Beitbridge municipal status bid

The Beitbridge Town Council on Wednesday thanked residents for supporting its bid for municipal status they hope will open the way for rapid development.

Council chairperson Showa Moyo said: “I wish to thank all the residents for positively impressing upon the panel that came to assess us as a town.”

She was speaking to hundreds of residents at an end-of-year function hosted jointly by the town, rural district councils and the business community.

Moyo said her council spent $50 000 on a river drain that last year burst its banks flooding houses in Dulivhadzimo suburb. The incident left 1 200 people stranded, while property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed.

“We will not have a repeat of that,” she said.

Moyo said commissioners appointed by government to look into its application for municipal status were positively impressed and hoped Beitbridge would soon be granted the status.

“Those interviewed by the panel (commissioners) were good and we are proud of you.”

Beitbridge is seeking autonomous municipal status it hopes will unlock development in the country’s southernmost settlement of 60 000 residents.

Despite handling the region’s imports and exports through the region’s busiest border post and earning the government billions of dollars annually, the small town has little to show for it with a poor road network.

Beitbridge town is also home to another government cash cow, the New Limpopo Bridge, which earns millions of dollars in toll fees.

On education, Moyo said her council was building a state-of-the-art laboratory after students from the district failed to pass science subjects last year.

Council has also set its sight on the construction of a huge flea market for informal traders, she said.

As a way of cleaning its suburbs and discouraging backyard garages, the council had opened a new home industrial site south of the Dulivhadzimo bus terminus.

Moyo said the local authority will next year increase its budget towards making the town green and encouraged residents to plant trees.

After successfully installing solar street lights she said the local authority will continue investing in renewable energy and solar tower lights will be erected in 2017.

Moyo said the Mayor’s Half Marathon introduced this year in partnership with Musina in South Africa, will become an annual event to conscientise people against littering.

