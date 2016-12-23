Notorious smash-and-grab thief appears in court

A 26-YEAR-OLD Mbare man, who is accused of terrorising motorists at traffic lights intersections by smashing motor vehicle windows and grabbing valuables, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday facing five counts of theft.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Oliver Rimai did not plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti and was remanded to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on November 8 this year at around 9pm, the first complainant who is not named in court papers, was driving her motor vehicle along Herbert Chitepo Avenue.

It is alleged she stopped at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo and Seventh Street to give way to other traffic.

Rimai allegedly pounced on the complainant’s motor vehicle and used a piece of spark plug to smash the passenger’s window and grabbed a handbag containing a Samsung tablet before fleeing with the loot.

On December 4 at around 8pm, another complainant was driving her motor vehicle a Chevrolet Cruise along the same spot.

She stopped at the intersection giving way to other traffic. Rimai allegedly approached the complainant’s motor vehicle and smashed the passenger’s window and again grabbed a small handbag containing Nokia 650 and 1200 cellphones, Samsung Tablet, ZB Bank card, $2 and a white Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) T-shirt before running away.

On December 11 at around 10 pm , the third complainant was driving her Honda CRV motor vehicle and at the same spot Rimai approached the vehicle using the same modus operandi and managed to get away with an iphone 6.

On December 18 at around 9pm another complainant was driving her Toyota Runnex vehicle and at the same spot Rimai using the same modus operandi stole an Iphone and ran away.

The State alleges on arrest Rimai was found in possession of a Samsung Tablet, a ZNA T-shirt, an Iphone 5 and 6.

The value of goods stolen is $1 870 and only property worth $875 was recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Source: NewsDay