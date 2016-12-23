Cash crisis stalls pre-paid electricity meters installation: Undenge

INSTALLATION of electricity pre-paid meters at some Harare high-density areas has stalled due to non-delivery of meters by the suppliers, Energy minister Samuel Undenge told Parliament yesterday.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Undenge told the National Assembly that the affected suburbs in Harare were Glen Norah, Mufakose, Mbare, Mabvuku and Dzivaresekwa.

He was responding to a question by Glen Norah MP Webster Maondera who wanted the minister to explain when the pre-paid meters will be installed at those suburbs, as well as measures that will be taken to punish errant Zesa Holdings employees who demand cash for installation of the meters when they are free.

“The second phase of pre-paid meter installations that covers Glen Norah and other suburbs has been delayed due to non-delivery of meters by our suppliers who were awarded the tender to supply 130 000 pre-paid meters,” Undenge said.

“To date only 11 200 meters have been delivered as the foreign manufacturers are not getting adequate foreign currency allocations to deliver the meters.”

The Energy minister said over 100 000 pre-paid meter installations were still outstanding.

“Zesa is engaging key stakeholders to resolve the matter. The roll out of phase two that includes Glen Norah is now expected to start in the first quarter of 2017.”

Undenge said customers must report Zesa staff who demand cash for pre-paid meter installation.

Maondera alleged Zesa employees were illegally selling the pre-paid meters for as much as $250 to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Zesa is engaging consumer advisory boards, resident associations and other customer representative bodies in its campaign against corruption, fraud and bribery. In addition, an electronic and print media campaign is also underway urging customers to report unscrupulous staff members using toll free hotlines managed by Deloitte,” Undenge said.

He said any customers illegally connecting electricity will be penalised, while Zesa staff who

demand bribes would be disciplined.

“Police reports must be made for identified offending staff involved in fraud, including the alleged selling of prepaid meters. In such instances, stern disciplinary measures are in place for perpetrators,” Undenge said.

Related

Source: NewsDay