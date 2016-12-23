MDCs TO UNITE : ITS PUB TALK, SAYS GUTU

THE Welshman Ncube MDC is reportedly negotiating for a merger with MDC-T, a move that has ruffled some feathers within the Morgan Tsvangirai-led party.



According to sources, the move is likely to destroy the Coalition of Democrats (Code) arrangement if it succeeds.

Under the proposed deal the MDC will be allowed to contest in three constituencies in each of Matabeleland’s three provinces of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South. MDC-T will not field candidates in the nine selected constituencies.

Prof Ncube, who among other people left the united MDC in 2005 over disagreements on participating in the senatorial elections, suffered a dismal performance in the 2013 elections resulting in the disintegration of his MDC party.

Mr Tsvangirai, sources revealed, will visit Bulawayo in January to consult on the issue which is threatening to cause further ructions within the deeply divided party with a faction aligned to one of the vice presidents Ms Thokozani Khupe opposed to the move. MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu however yesterday dismissed as pub talk reports of a

reunification with MDC.

“I am the national party spokesperson and I can tell you that there has been a lot of pub or corridor talk about the issue of a coalition. We are on record that the issue of a coalition is being handled by the President, at the opportune time, a coalition would be concluded and formal communication will be done,” said Mr Gutu.

He however said at times like these there was bound to be “excitement” leading to “pub talk to an extent of downright hallucinations. We urge Zimbabweans to be patient and they should ignore such talks.”

Mr Gutu’s MDC counterpart, Mr Kurauone Chiwayi also denied that the parties were involved in the negotiations.

“We are talking to each other within Code and outside Code but according to reports from our leadership there is nothing like that for now. We are prepared to work with anyone, Morgan Tsvangirai and others despite what is separating us,” he said.

“What is certain is that there will be a single opposition candidate, how, when the deal will be achieved, we don’t know. Not us with MDC-T but all the political parties. We are talking informally. Our doors remain open.”

However, insiders within both parties insisted that the negotiations were on and Mr Tsvangirai announced at a recent meeting of the MDC-T national council that the two parties were negotiating a possible merger.

The issue has also been discussed within the MDC-T WhatsApp chat groups with members warning of serious infighting should the deal proceed.



MDC-T sources revealed that a faction led by Ms Khupe was opposed to Prof Ncube’s party being allowed to contest unchallenged in Bulawayo.

“The feeling is that a coalition is supposed to be value addition but not reduce the seats that we already have. It doesn’t make sense that there is a coalition where other parties take over what has already been won,” said a source.

“If he is coming in, he must come to add value and not benefit from the already taken seats.

“Others feel that the coming of Prof Ncube is a threat to MaKhupe’s position as she might be replaced.”

MDC-T Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Mr Gift Banda could neither deny nor confirm, Mr Tsvangirai’s visit saying; “Matters to do with the coalition are handled by the office of the president so I cannot comment.” chronicle