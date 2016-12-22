Gono lacked serious defence: Judge

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono’s company Globeflower Holdings recently lost a $247 000 lawsuit to Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) because its lawyers lacked urgency and displayed a negative attitude towards the courts, High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga has said.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Tsanga said Gono’s legal representatives had not bothered to appear in court on two occasions when they sought to have the matter postponed, a reflection that they took the courts for granted.

“Unlike the plaintiff’s (AMH) representative, the defendants’ (Gono) representatives had notably never shown up at any of the postponements, seemingly taking it for granted that postponements are there for the asking. This in itself maybe a pointer towards what (Mordecai) Mahlangu said was a lack of serious defence,” the judgment read in part.

Tsanga turned down a request by Gono’s stand-in lawyer for another postponement where the latter claimed his lawyers were out of the country.

The judge ruled that the reason advanced by Gono’s stand-in lawyer identified as Ms Chinwadzimba, was not sufficient for her to grant postponement.

“If defendants counsel was not available due to the need to travel out of the country, this was a circumstance which was foreseen and ought to have been communicated to both plaintiff and the court in advance,” she said.

After hearing evidence from AMH chairman Trevor Ncube, Tsanga was convinced that Globeflower was in breach of the contract and indeed owed AMH $247 000.

“Having heard his evidence (Ncube) on behalf of AMH, I was satisfied that he had laid out a basis for supporting his claim. I accordingly granted the order as prayed for in the following terms, incorporating the amendment regarding what was sought in terms of costs,” she said.

Justice Tsanga ordered Globeflower to pay $247 000 at an interest of 5% per year from February 2010 and costs of suit, including travelling costs incurred by plaintiffs witness.

Source: NewsDay