RBZ dismisses new bond notes claims

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has dismissed as false and malicious information circulating on social media claiming that the central bank is working on introducing new bond notes and prohibiting the use of plastic money.

In a statement, RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya said the claims are not only false but dangerous as they are calculated to cause unnecessary anxiety, panic, alarm and despondency within the economy.

Dr Mangudya noted that the statements are also calculated to discredit government and the bank’s progressive efforts to stabilise the economy and fuel chaos by targeting the sensitive financial sector.

The social media has been flooded with news that the central bank will issue out 10, 20 and 50 dollar bond notes, and that the use of master cards, visa and maestro cards outside the country have been prohibited.

“These statements are false, irresponsible, mischievous and malicious and should be treated with the contempt they deserve as neither me nor any officer of the bank has held any such press briefing or made the statements as alleged,” Dr Mangudya said.

The RBZ also highlighted that the circulation of the false statements is abuse of social media by certain retrogressive, wayward and divisive elements who want to depict the economy in bad light through propagation of their shenanigans.

The apex bank urged the transacting public to ignore such statements and continue transacting in all forms.

