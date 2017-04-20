Tsvangirai’s MDC sign agreement with Ncube’s MDC

HARARE – In a follow up to the developments yesterday, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his fierce splinter rival MDC boss Welshman Ncube have all but clinched a coalition agreement which will see the two parties supporting each other in the coming crucial elections that could draw the curtain on Robert Mugabe’s over three decades stranglehold.

Details of the pact have not been released to the media.

Yesterday Tsvangirai signed a memorandum of agreement with ex Vice President Joice Mujuru in a deal indicating a renewed energy from the opportunity to wrestle power from President Robert Mugabe.

On Wednesday Tsvangirai and former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party signed an agreement of what they term a pre-election alliance ahead of Zimbabwe’s watershed 2018 general polls.

In a statement, the MDC-T said, “I am pleased to inform the nation that today we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Joice Mujuru of the National People’s Party to establish a pre-election alliance en-route to the establishment of a coalition government which shall drive a comprehensive democratization and transformation agenda.

“This is just the beginning of the building blocks towards establishing a broad alliance to confront Zanu PF between now and the next election in 2018. Similar arrangements will be entered into with other political formations and we will inform you as it happens, as we have done today.”

While political parties have their role in nation-building, said the MDC-T, it must be understood that they are not the only stakeholders. “We are in this together with other key stakeholders such as traditional leaders, the church, labour, vendors, war veterans, civic society, business and the generality of Zimbabweans.

“This is our collective struggle and I call upon the people of Zimbabwe to join us in working together and in playing your part so that we can reclaim our country, our freedom and our dignity. To the youth, the future belongs to you. Shape it and the first step in doing so is by registering to vote.”

The party further noted that 93 year-old President Robert Mugabe knows that the country’s crisis is unsustainable.

“Every Zimbabwean from every station of life knows it too. So we should all stand together in unison and say enough is enough. As President Mugabe enters the sunset of his life, it is incumbent upon all of us to pick the pieces and rebuild our country together.

“I hope the understanding we reached today, and which we will reach with many others, will culminate in a solid political co-operation agreement that should usher in a new governance culture in our country. Today, marks the beginning of Zimbabweans coming together in building an inclusive society that prides itself in leaving no one behind. The future can only be bright for this country that we all love.”

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...