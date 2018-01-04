Kwekwe Central MP arrested

Midlands Bureau

THE Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central, Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo, has been arrested by police after they reportedly searched his house and found about 30 tonnes of maize meal.

Police reportedly took the maize meal to Amaveni Police Station and were now investigating the source and how he got the mealie-meal.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed police were investigating Matambanadzo.

She could, however, not give details on the matter asking this reporter to call later.

Her mobile phone was not reachable by the time of going to Press. Sources close to the investigations said about six armed police officers stormed Matambanadzo’s Amaveni house on Wednesday evening before they searched the house. “They searched the house and found 30 tonnes of maize meal, which they then took to the police station together with him,” said the source.

The sources said other allegations against Matambanadzo bordered around some bloody clashes between illegal gold panners that used to rock Kwekwe City.

The sources said the legislator is accused of sponsoring the clashes.

“You know there used to be bloody clashes between illegal panners’ rival groups here and Matambanadzo is said to be one of the main sponsors of those terror groups.

“He also planted some thugs at Kwekwe Long Distance Bus Terminus who used to collect money from Kombi crews and police are also trying to prefer a charge around that,” said the source.

Matambanadzo’s personal assistant, Angela Nyathi, said allegations against the legislator were still not clear by yesterday evening.

“He is still with the police but allegations against his are still not clear, we tried to find out with the police but they said we will get the details tomorrow (today) when he appears in court,” she said.

