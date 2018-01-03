Bulawayo MPs challenged to accountability test

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO Members of Parliament and councillors have been challenged to an accountability test today and tomorrow on a city radio station after its listeners said they had received no joy from the elected officials for the past five years.

Skyz Metro FM has invited members of the National Assembly, Senators and councillors from the city to its station to explain what they have worked on in their areas since they were elected in 2013 after complaints by listeners during its Vuka Vuka Show hosted by Babongile Sikhonjwa from 6AM to 10AM.

Following the listeners’ outcry, Skyz Metro FM said all elected officials can participate in its accountability challenge today and tomorrow on its daily Vuka Vuka show.

Skyz Metro station manager Mr Godwin Phiri said the idea behind the programme was to increase public accountability.

“These officials need to account to the people who elected them especially now that we’re heading towards elections. We are therefore challenging any Member of Parliament, Senator or Councillor who can stand and say that in the past five years they have worked for their communities to come out and we will have people attest to it,” said Mr Phiri.

“They will come into the studio and be interviewed and share all the good work they have done. People in turn will call in or send messages to confirm whatever they will claim to have achieved.”

He said the programme was targeted at Bulawayo constituencies although interested officials from around Matabeleland region were free to participate.

“We took this concept from the new Government headed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is always saying it is time for delivery. We will not call anyone but will let the MPs themselves come if they think they have been performing well for the past five years,” said Mr Phiri.

He urged listeners to fully participate in the programme to hold all elected officials to account.

“We will notify them before hand when they book in so that they can listen and ask questions. They can also contact us via WhatsApp on +263774460100,” Mr Phiri said.

He said officials would be hosted during the daily Vuka Vuka Show running from 8AM to 10AM today and tomorrow.

“We are open and ready for any official who thinks they can stand and be counted,” Mr Phiri said.

Yesterday, residents sent their queries about elected officials to the station with some accusing councillors of corruption, while others said they last saw their MPs in their constituencies a long time ago.

“Isikolo dololo, amaneeds abantu abawazi, they have selfish tendencies and motives. Engalala edlile sokuryt. Umbona towards elections sethembisa ukwakha ama bridge lapho okungel’amariver khona. Basihloniphe laba baphe the young, energetic and qualified young men and women a chance,” said one listener.

“On the issue of MPs and councillors, these people are not working well, the only people who play their roles ngabafundisi,” said another listener.

“Lababantu babevotwele ngenxa yobuhlungu esikubo, we hoped for change but labo babala same verse corruption non-commitment to duty. Lokuya claimer i allowance from the suffering electorate … Batshona bedlala idraft lokuhahabela abafazi babantu kumbe imali ye council ingaba ngeyomholo, i service delivery ke?” said another one.—@thamamoe

Like this: Like Loading...