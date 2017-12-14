STOP wearing party regalia, Zanu-PF tells expelled G40 cabal members

Joyce Mukucha Herald Reporter

ZANU-PF yesterday warned expelled G40 cabal members against abusing the revolutionary party”s regalia as doing so was a criminal offence.

The remarks were directed at Dr Ignatius Chombo, and Messrs Kudzai Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and an unidentified man whose pictures wearing Zanu-PF regalia with initials of President Emmerson Mnangagwa have gone viral on social media.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Khaya Moyo said: “It has come to the attention of the party Zanu-PF that images of a clique of expelled Zanu-PF members of the G40 cabal namely; Ignatius Chombo, Kudzai Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and another person wearing regalia emblazoned with features depicting the President and First Secretary of the Party, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, are widely circulating on a number of social media platforms.

“The Party wishes to make it clear that these expelled members have no entitlement to representing it and neither do they have the right to represent the President and First Secretary in any form.’ He said their actions constituted serious criminal conduct.

“These truant individuals are obviously bent on soiling the good name of the Party and are obviously bent on soiling the good name of the Party and that of its President and First Secretary,” Cde Khaya Moyo said adding that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits.

