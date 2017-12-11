President meets provincial chairs

Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday met the party’s provincial chairpersons to get an update of the situation in their respective provinces.

The revolutionary party’s spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the development.

“The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa met with all the party’s provincial chairpersons at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today (yesterday) to obtain first-hand information on the goings-on in their respective provinces,” he said.

“The President directed the implementation of previous announcements regarding the expulsions and suspensions of party members. The chairpersons fully understood and appreciated the position.”

President Mnangagwa recently implored party cadres not to engage in any form of retribution urging members to let “bygones be bygones and work towards achieving the goal of unity in the party.”

President Mnangagwa’s meeting with provincial chairpersons comes as Zanu-PF is preparing for an Extraordinary Congress.

The Congress will be held on Friday at the Robert Mugabe Square.

The non-elective Congress will deal with specific issues that came out during a special Central Committee meeting held on November 19.

The Extraordinary Congress is expected to endorse the recalling of former President Robert Mugabe and the installation of President Mnangagwa as the First Secretary and President by the Central Committee on November 19.

The Central Committee also indicated that President Mnangagwa would be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The Extraordinary Congress is also expected to uphold the decision by the Central Committee to expel G40 cabal members such as former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwawo, Makhosini Hlongwane, Ignatius Chombo, Anastancia Ndlovu, Walter Mzembi, Kudzanai Chipanga, Mandi Chimene and Letina Undenge.

Others are Samuel Undenge, Sarah Mahoka, Mtehlabayo Malinga, Xavier Kazizi, Tongai Kasukuwere and Innocent Hamandishe, Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo and Shadreck Mashayamombe

The Central Committee meeting also resolved to improve the standing of war veterans and reinstate District Coordinating Committees that had been abolished.

The Central Committee further resolved that all Central Committee members elected at the 2014 Congress but suspended or expelled from the party subsequent to the Congress on the basis of fictitious or fabricated allegations by the G40 cabal be reinstated.

Members from the lower organs of the party, that is: provincial, district, branch councils, who were suspended or expelled from the party subsequent to the 2014 Congress were also reinstated to the positions they held.

For the first time, the Extraordinary Congress business will take only a day and the budget for the event has been slashed from $8 million to around $3 million.

About 6 000 delegates drawn from the Central Com­mittee, National Consultative Assem­bly, National Council of the Women’s League, National Council of the Youth League, Provincial Executive Coun­cils and the main, women’s and youth wings are expected to attend the Extraordinary Congress.

Foreign delegates have also been invited as per tradition.

