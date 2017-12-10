Three killed in highway head-on

Munyaradzi Musiiwa and Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Bureau

THREE people died and 19 others were injured when a Toyota Gaia collided head on with an Isuzu Como commuter omnibus along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 9.15am at the 23,5km peg when the Shurugwi-bound Toyota Gaia, which had two people on board, collided head on with the Gweru-bound Isuzu Como commuter omnibus carrying 20 people.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she was yet to get details of the accident.

“I will get hold of the responsible office and furnish you with the details,” she said.

A police source told our Midlands Bureau that on approaching the 23,5km peg, the driver of the Isuzu Como commuter omnibus owned by Mhangami Tours, trading as Zebra Transport, tried to overtake at a continuous line ahead of the oncoming Toyota Gaia.

The source said the driver of the Gaia swerved to the left and veered off the road to avoid the head-on, but the driver of the commuter omnibus lost control of the vehicle and also swerved in the same direction, resulting in the collision.

The commuter omnibus overturned and landed on its roof, while the Toyota Gaia also overturned and landed on its wheels.

“Three people, one from the commuter omnibus and two from the Toyota Gaia died on the spot as a result of the collision,” said a police source.

“Seven people whose condition was stable were taken to Shurugwi District Hospital, while 12 others whose condition was reported to be serious were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.”

Gweru Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Doctor Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed attending to the 12 accident victims.

A witness, Mr Dumisani Moyo, said the driver of the commuter omnibus was speeding.

