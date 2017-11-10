Zanu-PF set to hold Central Committee elections

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF is set to hold Central Committee elections as the party re-aligns itself ahead of the Special Congress to be held in Harare next month.

The party last month resolved to go for a special congress whose agenda is to affirm President Mugabe as Zanu-PF’s Presidential candidate for 2018 elections and elevate a Women’s League member into the party’s and Government’s presidium.

The congress will also come up with an election campaign strategy for 2018.

Zanu-PF’s national spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo, yesterday confirmed the Central Committee elections which he said are a pre-requisite before any Congress.

“We always hold Central Committee elections before going for a Congress and provinces have already been informed about the elections. A circular has been sent to provinces by Legal Affairs Secretary Cde Patrick Chinamasa whose department handles the matter,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He said the provinces that are not sure of what is expected of them should engage the party’s legal affairs or the commissariat department.

Matabeleland North’s provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the province has started preparing for the Central Committee elections.

He said it’s up to the party’s members to elect new or retain the existing Central Committee members.

“We’ve been informed that we should hold Central Committee elections before the December congress and we have already informed the districts regarding this position,” said Cde Moyo.

He however said dates for the elections are yet to be announced.

The party will hold its special Congress at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare from December 12 to December 17. — @nqotshili.

