JUST IN: More fired over ED links

Chronicle Reporters

ZANU-PF Midlands has recommended the immediate firing of seven senior members and suspension of numerous members while the Women’s League in Bulawayo has called for the expulsion of nine provincial members over their links to former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

War veterans in Matabeleland and Midlands have endorsed the expulsions and upheld a decision to by the provinces to elevate the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, to the VP post.

The development means all ten provinces have endorsed the firing of Cde Mnangagwa and the elevations of the First Lady.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...