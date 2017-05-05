Masanganise pulls out of Zanu-PF Masvingo election

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter —

Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise has pulled out of the race for a substantive Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson in the election set for tomorrow. Rtd Col Masanganise was set to square off against former provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

Rtd Col Masanganise wrote a letter to the party’s secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo informing him of his withdrawal.

The Masvingo provincial executive has called an urgent provincial coordinating meeting that is underway following the latest development.

Details to follow….

