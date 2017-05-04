Cde Chinotimba hands over furniture

Wilson Kakurira Online Reporter

Buhera West Constituency legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba today handed over furniture worth $4 500 to Cde Dickson Chinx Chingaira’s wife at their Sentosa home that was handed to the family by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe this week.

The house was donated by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) as a recognition of Cde Chinx’s contribution to the development of music.

Addressing journalists after the handover, Cde Chinotimba said the donation would go a long way in helping his ailing friend, as well as his family.

“I was hurt when I heard people spreading lies that Comrade Chinx had died,” he said. “I do not know what is wrong with our fellow Zimbabweans who derive great joy in spreading falsehoods on social media, creating confusion in the country.

“When I heard that ZIMA chairman Joseph Nyadzayo had honoured his pledge, I then realised that the house was empty and saw the need for new furniture.

The most important component of the sofas is the recline sofa because I know that Chinx is not feeling well and he needs it while he is relaxing at home.

“During the liberation struggle, we would help each other as comrades, so we cannot fail to do that now. When I told the Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo that I wanted to hand over these sofas, he then bought dining furniture so that the whole family sits comfortably in their new home.”

Cde Chinotimba said he was irked by social media remarks by some people who were blaming him for taking a video of Cde Chinx while he was on his hospital bed.

“I shot the video to tell Zimbabweans that Chinx had not died,” he said. “People do not know that we came a long way with Cde Chinx, even our names, Chinx and Chinoz, are similar, a testimony of our good friendship.

“I would like to appeal to all progressive Zimbabweans locally and in the diaspora to donate whatever they can to our legend, as this will go a long way in ensuring that he and his family continue to lead a decent life despite the condition he is in at the moment.”

Comrade Chinx’s wife Patricia could not hide her elation:

“At the level at which my husband is at the moment he can’t even manage to raise money to fend for the family or buy new furniture, but I want to thank Cde Chinotimba for his kind gesture,” she said.

“As a family we appreciate what they have done to us.”

