Provincial heroes Tigere, Zaranyika buried

Lionel Depute and Tatenda Charamba

Two veterans of the liberation struggle were yesterday buried at Harare Provincial Heroes Acre at a ceremony officiated by Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa. The two liberation war heroes, Cdes Witness Tigere and Artwell Manuel Zaranyika, received a befitting send-off. Speaking at the burial, Minister Chikukwa hailed the two cadres for their resilience and the role they played during the liberation struggle.

“These positions we have end here on earth, so whether you are a minister like me, you will die one day,” she said.

Cde Tigere, whose leg was paralysed during the liberation struggle, died last Friday after to a heart attack.

His Chimurenga name was “Mugaradzakasungwa”.

He was 61.

He is survived by six children and nine grandchildren.

Cde Tigere joined the liberation struggle at Battahawo and was then sent to Tembwe in Mozambique, where he got his military training.

Cde Tigere’s son — Tafadzwa — said they had lost a unifier in the family. Cde Zaranyika, whose Chimurenga name was “Cde Vatema musaore Moyo”, died on Saturday after a long battle with throat cancer.

He was 67.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1976, at Tembwe Base 2 and later went to Chimoio.

He also participated in the famous Gorongoza battle.

He is survived by five children and four grandchildren. His brother, Shadreck, appreciated Government’s support and assistance with burial arrangements.

