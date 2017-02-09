21st Feb celebrations: Prep committees set

Praise Bvumbamera and Lionel Depute

Preparations for the annual 21st February Movement celebrations have started in earnest, with the Zanu-PF National Youth League setting up a national and provincial preparatory committees. The 21st February Movement celebrations are held to reflect on and recognise the well-documented illustrious life of President Mugabe, who was born on the day in 1924.

Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzi Chipanga said they had come up with a national preparatory committee, as well as provincial preparatory committees to ensure well-coordinated planning for the event, which will see 10 000 delegates from each of the country’s 10 provinces descend on Matabeleland South.

“We have made preparatory committees that are working very hard to mobilise both human and material resources,” said Cde Chipanga. “Preparations have already started and so far everything is moving according to plan and we hope it will be a resounding ceremony this year. “Last week, the host province had mobilised quite a number of cattle and more than five tonnes of maize for the ceremony.

“A fundraising dinner will be held at national level on 17 February at Rainbow Towers and various tables ranging from $5 000 dollars up to $50 000 are already being sold to traditional sponsors.”

Cde Chipanga said Matabeleland South province had not yet decided on the exact venue, after moving the event from Matopos. “We are still having our celebrations in Matabeleland South, but we are yet to finalise on a strategic venue central to the provincial capital,” he said.

Cde Chipanga said celebrations this year would focus on raising awareness among young people on the need to be proud of being Zimbabwean. “Youths are urged to come in their numbers to attend this special event which urges them to embrace being Zimbabweans and commit to serving their people, just like what the patron (President Mugabe) himself is doing,” he said.

