New technology for roadblocks, tollgates

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

Government has established a new computerised system that will detect criminals and motorists who have not paid for vehicle licences at roadblocks and toll gates, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo has said. Dr Chombo said since last week, trial runs were being held to check the compatibility of the technology. “We have come up with a system where if one comes across any road block, the car is scanned by the equipment and it reveals the full status of that car in terms of ownership, registration and fines which may be due and so on,” said Dr Chombo while speaking in Parliament.

“Someone who may be found on the wrong side is apprehended on the roadblock. On the other hand, when you pass through a toll gate, the police officer will scan your vehicle and it will reveal all the details of the car and the owner of the vehicle.

“We are now computerised and we are assured that thieves will be arrested. However, good citizens will be able to go through these road blocks without hassles.” Dr Chombo said the new technology was also able to record the money paid at road blocks.

“The machine is able to identify the police officer on a road block and the amount of money paid,” he said. “It also enables the collection of funds for Zimbabwe National Road Administration and the local authorities and the computerised system transfers the money to respective institutions.”

