VP Mphoko on Tsvangirai

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday said Matabeleland provinces should not be fooled by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s claims that he will bring recourse to the people over the post-independence disturbances.

Emerging from a closed door meeting with the Zanu-PF Bulawayo leadership at Davies Hall, the party’s provincial headquarters in the city, VP Mphoko told journalists that Mr Tsvangirai should be the last person to talk about the post-independence disturbances since he was part of people who were at the fore-front of causing dishamorny during the unfortunate period which has been adequately dealt with by President Mugabe and the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo.

“Tsvangirai was around here recently and said as MDC-T, they want to fix the Gukurahundi issue and also said Zanu-PF has failed and he can do it. Let us not forget that when the late Cde Nkomo’s car was shot at he (Tsvangirai) was at the fore-front, when an officer-in-charge was killed in Tsholotsho he was there too. The same person wants to address the Gukuraundi issue now.”

VP Mphoko said the MDC-T has been in existence since 2000 and it has failed to deliver anything tangible to the people.

“They have councillors in this city, they are doing nothing for the people, all they promise is lies,” he said.

VP Mphoko was also at pains to express his disappointment over the people of Bulawayo in general.

“Lina (you)Bulawayo Province you have undecided people, you do not know what you want when it comes to elections. We have no problems with other provinces in the region and also in Mashonaland but Bulawayo disappoints. You are the ones who suffer at the end of the day yet you do not know the power of your votes. You have adequate voting power which can change your lives but you just do not realise it,” he lamented.

He said disgraced former Vice-President and ZimPF leader Dr Joice Mujuru has also visited the province and made promises to the people but she has nothing to offer.

“We want Bulawayo to tell us what it wants and we will deliver as Zanu-PF. We want to give the people things that will change their lives for the better so they must open up and tell us,” he said.

On the issue of Members of Parliament in Bulawayo VP Mphoko said they should work hard to uplift the lives of the people.

“There should be a difference between an MDC MP and our own. Zanu-PF MPs have direct communication and relationship with Ministers so they should get access easier, opportunities are unlocked faster for the people. The MPs need to talk about it during Parliament and their concerns will be heard and addressed,” he said.