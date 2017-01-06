All set for hero Chanetsa burial

Lloyd Gumbo and Walter Nyamukondiwa

All roads lead to the National Heroes Acre in Harare today for the burial of veteran politician and national hero, Cde Peter Chanetsa. Cde Chanetsa suffered a heart failure at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday.He was 70. Cde Chanetsa who was the first black Chief of Protocol in independent Zimbabwe and former Mashonaland West Governor, was declared a national hero on Thursday.

His body was taken to Chinhoyi yesterday morning before being brought back in the evening aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter ahead of burial today. There was a church service and body viewing ceremony at One Commando Barracks before the body was flown to Chinhoyi.

Cde Chanetsa’s body lay in state at Chinhoyi’s Cooksey Hall for a rousing send-off from people in the province of his origin.

People from all walks of life braved the damp weather to pay homage to a man described by many as disciplined and humble. His body arrived at Chinhoyi High School grounds in a helicopter just after 2pm before the casket bearing his remains was ferried to Cooksey Hall where hordes of people were eagerly waiting amid dancing and ululation.

Speakers described Cde Chanetsa as a resolute Zanu-PF cadre who transcended all episodes of the road to nationhood, starting in the liberation struggle where he assumed responsibilities related to protocol.

Politburo member and Minister of Lands and Rural resettlement Dr Douglas Mombeshora said Cde Chanetsa laid a foundation in the province during the initial stages of the land reform programme.

“As Governor, he led and chaired the lands committee meetings at a crucial time, which needed someone strong, but Cde Chanetsa executed it well. We say a job well done,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He said as a friend and medical doctor, Cde Chanetsa confided with him on the state of his health, especially relating to challenges with his heart.

Dr Mombeshora said the hero was a straightforward man who detested vindictive politics.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West province Cde Faber Chidarikire said Cde Chanetsa’s death was a great loss to the province and himself as they shared a close relationship.

“Cde Chanetsa helped during the land reform and we would like to thank him so much as a province. He is a man who loved the party and its leader President Mugabe,” he said.

Central Committee member Cde Webster Shamu, sang an emotional song “Tichasanganiswa” before narrating Cde Chanetsa’s involvement in the talks that led to the country attaining its Independence.

“We went to Sudan for the 15th OAU (now AU) Summit in 1978 and Cde Chanetsa was already there and the first thing he did when President Mugabe arrived was to inform him to prepare as he had been chosen to give a vote of thanks by liberation movements in Southern Africa. That is how organised he was,” he said.

Cde Shamu said the national hero and former Mashonaland West provincial political commissar was disciplined, humble and consistent.

He said the country’s liberation war was real and warned that people should not try to twist history to glorify their credentials and contribution saying the war was documented and some people would be left with egg on their faces one day.

Provincial chairman Cde Ephraim Chengeta, thanked the Politburo and Government for acceding to the province’s request for national hero status to be bestowed on Cde Chanetsa. A family representative Mr Maxwell Guzha Chanetsa thanked Government and the party for honouring the family.

The body arrived back at One Commando Barracks in the evening. Cde Stanley Goredema, Principal Public Relations Officer in the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe and Cde Kennedy Chanetsa accompanied the body.

Meanwhile, Director in the Office of the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Mr Jabulani Ndebele, said all logistics were in place for the burial today.

“There are 25 buses for Harare Metropolitan province, which will pick people in the capital from the usual pick-up points by 6.30am tomorrow,” said Mr Ndebele.

“Then for Mashonaland West province, there will be 10 buses and one bus each for the rest of the provinces. Everything is full steam ahead, so we call upon Zimbabweans from all walks of life to come in droves to send off our national hero who contributed immensely to the liberation and development of this country.”

Mr Ndebele said Cde Chanetsa’s body would be taken to Stodart Hall this morning before being taken to the National Heroes Acre, where he would be laid to rest.

He said mourners were expected to have gathered at the National Heroes Acre by 9am.

During his tenure as Governor, Cde Chanetsa oversaw the crunch phase of the land reform programme in his province in the early 2000s.

He retired from that post in 2003.

Apart from being a politician and farmer, Cde Chanetsa had interests in safari and fishing businesses.

Born on July 15, 1946 in Chinhoyi, Cde Chanetsa received his education in the province before proceeding to Mabvuku in the then Salisbury.

He then went to Mwanza, Tanzania where he later linked up with other locals and received military training. He came back at Independence in 1980.

He is survived by his wife Beatrice and three children.