LATEST: Drama as man escapes pick attack

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Court Reporter

A housing scheme chairperson escaped death by a whisker after a City of Harare worker attempted to strike him with a pick, which ended up being stuck above his head on top of a Mercedes Benz he was driving.

The housing scheme chairperson, Ruzvidzo Chatima, managed to drive away with the pick still stuck on his car, straight to Marimba police station where he reported the case.

The attack followed a misunderstanding over a debt of $60 which the attacker, Tapiwa Mbangwa (27), alleged he was owed by the housing scheme.

Mbangwa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa recently facing attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges.

His trial date was set for January 17.

The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira, told the court that Mbangwa paid his contributions to the housing scheme in excess and was refunded part of his money by Chatima, leaving a balance of $60.

Mbangwa demanded his outstanding balance from the scheme contributions to no avail.

The court heard that on August 15 last year, Mbangwa sent a Whatsapp message to Chatima threatening to kill him using an axe.

It is alleged that he also called him on several occasions, threatening him with death.

On October 23, 2016 Mbangwa met Chatima at a bottle store and allegedly had a misunderstanding.

The two agreed to go to Mbangwa’s house to verify his balance against the receipts.

It is alleged Mbangwa went home, while Chatima followed in his car.

Upon arrival, Chatima remained in his car and noticed that Mbangwa was being given a pick by his wife.

Sensing danger, he started the car and before he took off, the car was struck on the roof top, missing him by a whisker.

The damage caused to the vehicle was estimated at $3 800 for the car roof top and light repairs.

The vehicle and pick are being held as exhibits.