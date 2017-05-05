How best men can wear sweaters

Anne Ruthenburg Fashion

Hello there folks, I have had men asking me to write about how best to wear their sweaters. So I thought I would briefly discuss the four main sweater types, especially worn in Africa.

o The Crew neck (round neck) sweater, is typically worn with a T-shirt underneath, You can also wear it with a collared shirt, too, but it can look a little square. The crew neck sweater is associated mostly with athletes, and does not look nice with a collared shirt under a jacket.

o The V-Neck sweater is worn with collared shirts, including polo shirts (with the shirt’s collar tucked into — yes, into the sweater). This look is perfect for laid-back weekends but not casual Fridays. When wearing a V-Neck t-shirt never show more than your top two shirt buttons.

o The Cardigan is worn with anything from a T-shirt to a dress shirt and tie. A good cardigan is often a suitable way to add warmth on chilly days. This look reminds me of an older professor kkkk. It is so comfortable. Make sure you have all your buttons though on your sweater otherwise it will look like you are a struggling so and so. And never tuck a cardigan into anything.

o The Turtleneck sweater my favourite is wonderful with a blazer or a sport coat. You should also feel free to wear it on its own. Turtlenecks are in winter as a shirt is in summer — necessary. They however do not look nice if too tight or fitted, or too loose and long, for that matter.

That’s it gentlemen, I hope this answers your question. Until next week, God bless!

Fashion Diva can be found at Kutz n’ Kurlz Hair Salon in Meikles Department Store or blog: Ann Ruthenburg aka Anastasia or Facebook page: Kutz and Kurlz hair Salon or messaged (not called) on 0733285730.

