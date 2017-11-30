North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, the first such launch since mid-September, according to officials in South Korea, Japan and the United States.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today”, South Korean army officials told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

North Korean state television, KCNA, said that missile is the “most powerful ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile], which meets the goal of the completion of the rocket weaponry system development set by the DPRK”, according to Yonhap. DPRK refers to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

KCNA released photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un celebrating the launch, according to AFP.

The missile was fired from Pyongsong, a city in South Pyongan Province, at around 3:17am local time yesterday, according to South Korea’s military.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the missile reached an estimated altitude of around 4 000km and broke up before landing in the country’s “exclusive economic zone”.

His US counterpart, James Mattis, said the missile went higher than ever before, describing it as a step towards Pyongyang building missiles that can “threaten everywhere in the world, basically”.

“With these tests, North Korea wants to demonstrate to the world the range its missiles have,” Kathy Novak, reporting from South Korea’s capital, Seoul, said.

An initial assessment by the US Department of Defense said North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This type of missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and could reach the mainland of the United States.

If the Pentagon’s first assessment turns out to be correct, it would be the third test of an ICBM by North Korea this year.

Following the launch, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was expected to preside a national security meeting with top advisers, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

“This is being taken very seriously here in the region,” said Al Jazeera’s Novak, noting that South Korea conducted a live-fire drill five minutes after the firing of the missile.

The message that the South wants to send to the North is that it is monitoring actions coming out of North Korea; that it detects these missile launches quickly; and that it is prepared to respond,” she added.

Commenting on the launch, US President Donald Trump said “it is a situation we will handle”, adding that the US stance on the North Korea issue would not change.

Last week, Trump re-designated North Korea as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, a move that was described as being part of a “maximum pressure campaign” to isolate Pyongyang even more.

Trump said more economic sanctions were to be expected as a result of his decision.

The US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have repeatedly traded barbs — Trump has called Kim “rocket man”, while North Korea’s leader described the US president as a “dotard”.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of NATO, condemned the missile launch.

“This is a further breach of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, undermining regional and international security”, he said in a statement.

His view was echoed by the European Union. “This launch represents a further grave provocation, and a serious threat to international security,” an EU spokeswoman said.

The launch in the early hours of yesterday was the first since September 15, when North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the Japanese island Hokkaido, eventually crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

That launch was condemned by leaders around the world.

On September 3, North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test ever, detonating a hydrogen bomb northeast of Pyongyang. That test, weeks before the United Nations General Assembly, angered global leaders. The UN Security Council implemented new economic sanctions on North Korea as a result of that nuclear test.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea’s latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to “desist taking any further destabilising steps”.

“This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community,” Guterres said in a statement.

North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that the Japanese defence ministry said landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The UN Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting yesterday to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour.

Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions. – Al Jazeera

Like this: Like Loading...