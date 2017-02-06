How to avoid drug abuse

The beginning of the year is a time, when most people make new resolutions for the year, but for most it becomes just a thought without a designed route for the way out, especially for those wanting to quit drugs , alcohol and other substances of abuse.

By Mthandazo Ndlovu

My resolution for this year is to stretch myself as much as l can to help create drug free healthy and productive citizens of this nation. Keeping sober and breaking the habit of alcohol or drug dependancy may seem to be an impossible dream for one who has been hooked for a long time, allow us to hold your hand and walk you through the paths of defeating this monster of addiction for together we can.

Coming off drugs alcohol and other substances of abuse, will begin with you or your loved one going through a drug withdrawal program that will help them get rid of the cravings and the restimulations , that have found them saying just this last one and l will stop. The program will address the physical and mental effects that affect ones body and mind and keeps one wanting more of the drugs because of the body pains and pyschological trips one goes through when the drug dries out.

The program will address all the above and also equip one with life skills that will help them to be able to say no to drugs and yes to life .

To those that have not indulged and those that have successfully stopped let us continue with our drug free lives and continue creating drug free healthy and productive communities, by finding a hobby or a new project that will keep you occupied and focused on, than on when and how will l get my next hit.

Youths in and out of school, let’s find things that challenge us. Pick a sport and help keep your peers off drugs, let’s form clubs and create awareness through arts and drama.

To the executives lets create a well informed drug and substance abuse free workforce by having educational workshops for our employees, that they be well informed on the consequences of drugs and their dangers, and also create a platform for help for those already affected.

To the parents, churches, community leaders, schools and other organisations let’s create platforms of help to the already affected by equipping ourselves with the knowledge and handling skills of the affected and create awareness.

To the powers that be let’s put our resources together and systems in place to deal with this monster that has swallowed our technocrats and would-be future leaders.The feedback l have been getting has challenged me to make sure that there is more action than talk as l realised that this is affecting all age groups, genders and races and worse more not only the abuser but all that are close to them.

As we get into 2017 remember a drug is anything than when ingested alters your mental and physical being and that substance can produce adverse effects so becareful of what you take.

If you know someone or you have a drug alcohol problem contact us for help and if you want to be involved in your community in helping the affected or members of your family contact us to register for training.

Mthandazo Ndlovu is a Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Specialist. Call or WhatsApp 00263772399734 or e-mail mthae4jesus@gmail.com

