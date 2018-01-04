LATEST: Biometric Voter Registration blitz extended for another month

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has extended the Biometric Voter Registration blitz for another month beginning next week to cater for those that missed the exercise that ended in December last year.

Acting ZEC chairperson Mr Emmanuel Magade confirmed the development in an interview today following the release of funds by Government.

“Government has availed a substantial amount of money for the extension which will last for a month beginning on the 10th of January and end on February 8,” Mr Magade said.

More to follow…

