15 dead in holiday traffic mishaps

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FIFTEEN people were killed in 13 road traffic accidents on Unity Day, national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said yesterday.

“Fifteen people died in 13 accidents that were recorded on December 22, 2017. An analysis of the accidents revealed that of the 13 accidents, nine were caused by speeding while four were a result of inattention and misjudgement.

“Two pedestrians were knocked down at the 132KM peg along the Harare- Mukumbura road while another one died on the spot in Fairbridge, Bulawayo, as he tried to cross the road,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said most accidents that have been recorded occurred during the early hours of the day between 12 midnight and 6AM.

In an accident which occurred at 2AM at the 258KM peg along Masvingo –Beitbridge Road one person died after a driver encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic.

Chief Supt Nyathi said: “The same circumstances were also recorded in two other accidents that occurred in Harare and Chivhu. The circumstances point to human fatigue or human error. Most of the accidents were recorded in the early hours of that day.”

He appealed to motorists to be cautious on the roads, adhere to the traffic rules and regulations, avoid travelling at night and to rest whenever they are tired than to risk lives.

“As police we are urging motorists to avoid speeding. As the holiday continues, we urge motorists to avoid speeding, to exercise extreme caution on the road and be on the lookout for pedestrians as they travel either on highways or feeder roads.

“Pedestrians must check both sides of the road and ensure that it is safe to cross before proceeding. Encroaching into the lane of oncoming traffic is suggestive of fatigue or sleeping while driving. We urge drivers to take breaks when on long journeys and desist from taking alcohol and drugs which may impair their judgement.

“Motorists should also avoid travelling at night as visibility is poor and observation is likely to be affected.

“They should also make sure that they don’t drink and drive. We will continue to monitor traffic movements on the roads,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

