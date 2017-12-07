BREAKING NEWS: Chipanga granted bail

Harare Bureau

Fired Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzanayi Chipanga, who is facing charges of making statements undermining public confidence in the military, has been granted bail pending trial.

His lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku successfully appealed for his release before High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore.

Justice Mushore ordered Chipanga to deposit $500 bail with the Clerk of Court at Harare magistrates’ Courts, coupled with stringent conditions.

He is required to report twice a day at Borrowdale Police Station and to reside at the given address until the matter is finalised.

Chipanga is further required to surrender travel documents and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Justice Mushore will deliver the ruling in the bail appeal by former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo later today on a litany of corruption charges he is facing.

Prof Madhuku is also acting for Chombo, while Law Officer Mr Eddie Nyazamba is appearing for the State.

