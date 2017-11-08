Man axed at Matobo beer drink dies, cops launch manhunt for suspect

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu/ Nyaradzo Bakari

A MAN from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo who was axed in Matobo district, Matabelaland South province on Sunday at a beer drink, died on Monday.

Mr Promise Moyo (29) had accompanied his grandmother to their rural home on the very day he was axed.

Police have since launched a manhunt for 24-year-old Sylvester Ncube who allegedly axed Mr Moyo.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele said Ncube of Ntunjambili area allegedly struck Mr Moyo with an axe on the neck outside a cocktail bar at Ntunjambili Business Centre near Matopo High School.

The incident happened at around 11PM and Mr Moyo died on admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals in the early hours of Monday.

“We are investigating a murder case which occurred at Ntunjambili Business Centre in Matobo area. The suspect is Sylvester Ncube who allegedly struck Promise Moyo with an axe on the neck and fled. Moyo was rushed to Matobo District Hospital and later transferred to UBH where he died upon admission. We have since launched a manhunt for Ncube and we appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any nearest police station,” he said.

The deceased’s friend who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mr Moyo arrived in Matobo on the same day he was axed.

A worker at a shop at Ntunjambili Business Centre who also preferred anonymity said Ncube arrived at the business centre on Sunday morning with a friend and started drinking beer.

He said a few hours later, Ncube who was armed with an axe started moving around the business centre threatening to assault other patrons.

The shop assistant said Mr Moyo arrived at the business centre at around 9PM in the company of his wife and younger brother.

He said Mr Moyo started drinking beer at a cocktail bar before moving outside where he joined other patrons who were also drinking beer.

“Ncube emerged from the darkness while armed with an axe in the company of his friend and they attacked patrons that were seated outside together with Mr Moyo.

“The patrons ran away but Ncube’s friend tripped Mr Moyo and he fell. Mr Moyo managed to get up and as he attempted to flee Ncube allegedly struck him once on the neck with the axe,’’ said the shop assistant.

He said Mr Moyo who was bleeding profusely, collapsed and was rushed to Matobo District Hospital.

@DubeMatutu

Like this: Like Loading...