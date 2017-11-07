Matebeleland South endorse Mnangagwa sacking: Kembo Mohadi and 14 others face the axe

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

ZANU- PF Matabeleland South Province today endorsed President Mugabe’s decision to fire former Vice President Emmerson Mnangangwa.

They further recommended the expulsion of 15 senior party members from the province who include Cdes Kembo Mohadi, Abednico Ncube and Obedingwa Mguni for belonging to the former VPs faction.

The province also endorsed recommendations for First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, to be appointed as one of the country’s two Vice President.

The decisions were made during the party’s Matabeleland South Provincial Executive Council meeting held in Gwanda.

More to follow…

