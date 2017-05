Darlington Musarurwa recently in DURBAN, South Africa

President Mugabe arrived back home today from the World Economic Forum on Africa, which ended today in South Africa.

He was met at Harare International Airport by Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Government Ministers, service chiefs and senior civil servants.

President Mugabe addressed the forum on Thursday and made a case against the characterisation of Zimbabwe as a fragile state.

