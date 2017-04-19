BREAKING: Zanu-PF top official Cde Kizito Chivamba dies

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ZANU-PF Midlands provincial deputy chairperson Cde Kizito Chivamba has died.

Cde Chivamba who was also the Member of the House of National Assembly for Chiwundura died this morning while admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Zanu-PF Midlands secretary for information Cde Cornelius Mupereri confirmed the passing on of Cde Chivamba.

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Sino area just outside Gweru.

More to follow…

