LIVE BLOG: INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS

1128: President Mugabe has now granted permission for the parade to march past in quick and slow motion.

1116: President Mugabe, accompanied by the Commander, Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga is now inspecting the guard of honour.

1114: Parade commander has advised President Mugabe of the structure of the parade and also takes opportunity to invite him, as the Commander in Chief, to inspect the guard of honour.

1109: President Mugabe and Amai Grace Mugabe have stepped onto the podium and the National Anthem is now being sung.

1106: President Mugabe’s official vehicle Zim 1 has just entered the arena. As President Mugabe makes way into the stadium, terraces burst with cheers as patriots salute and show gratitude to their icon and leader.

1104: The main celebrations are at the National Sports Stadium but each of the country’s provinces are also hosting similar celebrations to mark the grand occasion.

1103: Today’s celebrations are held under the theme “[email protected], embracing ease of doing business for socio economic development.”

1059: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia have arrived.

1057: Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and wife Laurinda have arrived.

1030: The service chiefs have arrived and taken their seats

1000: Thousands of Zimbabweans have made way into National Sports Stadium for the country’s 37th Independence Celebrations.

Outside the stadium, there are long winding queues of people still trying to get in.

Food and airtime vendors have lined up their stalls anticipating bumper sales from patriots who have filled the stadium to the rafters.

