Herald Reporter

Several Zimbabwe People First youths have tendered resignations from the party following expulsion of seven founding members by party leader Dr Joice Mujuru yesterday.

The youths held a press conference this afternoon at the party headquarters in Highlands where they announced their decision to quit.

Deputy national youth secretary Mr Prosper Gavanga said Dr Mujuru lacked principles and wisdom.

Detaisl to follow….

