Foreign-based artistes cry foul

Naledi Sande Arts Reporter —

Musicians based in the diaspora have lamented lack of airplay on local radio stations, saying they were failing to get the mileage they deserve, yet their products were targeted at music fans in Zimbabwe.

A Zimbabwean musician based in the United Kingdom, Pastor Tongai Kapinga who recently released his debut album titled “Mutichengetewo”, said although they live in the foreign lands their music was targeted at the Zimbabwean market.

“We depend on the local radio stations to push our works in the local market. We need them to play our music,” he said.

Kapinga has since engaged Diamond Studios to market and distribute his album.

“Apart from the radio stations I have also roped in the services of Diamond Studios for the marketing and distribution of the music,” he added.

Another musician who is also based in the UK, Nkosi Ka Ndlovu said it was good for the local radio stations to give enough air play for the music.

“Our appeal is to the radio stations to play our music so that the people get to know it,” he said.

Ndlovu, who has three albums to his name, said although they had been using the internet and social media platforms, radio stations were very convenient because they reach almost everyone in the country.

“Social media has been instrumental yes but radio stations still have the power because they reach almost everyone,” he said.

The musician, who hails from Bulawayo, has been instrumental for the development that has been taking place at Zidulini Primary School in Nkayi.

He has been staging fundraising gigs for the school and recently held his homeland tour which was a success.

Enock Kamhiriri, a producer at UK-based Healing Hands Recording Studios said the local radio stations played a big role in promoting music.

“They need to be promoted by local radio stations. We appeal to them to play the music and promote them,” he said.

Another musician, Stacely Masawi known as Mai Tongo, said radio was instrumental in playing their music.

Ironically, Zimbabwean radio stations find delight in playing international artistes such as Beyonce and Chris Brown and fail to play music from Zimbabweans who are in the diaspora.

Zimbabwean artistes in the diaspora were failing to penetrate foreign radio stations, hence their decision to target local radio stations.

However, DJs in Zimbabwe say they did not discriminate and would play any music, once they access it.

“We promoted Lamont Chitepo who is based in the UK. If you do not bring your CDs to us then we have nothing to play,” said Star FM presenter Pathisani Sibanda.

Station manager for Diamond FM Leander Kandiero reiterated what Sibanda said adding that they will play any music, which they come across.

“We want to play more of our own music, but we cannot look for them, they should bring their music to us.”