‘Young sculptors should be original’



Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent —

Creativity and originality are fundamental for the development of the local sculpture industry that has hogged the limelight internationally for its outstanding pieces, which have been passed through generations of stone-carvers in the country.

Zimbabwe stone sculpture is known for its outstanding features that saw the first generation of sculptors catching the eye of the international community.

Other generations took over and added weight to the reputation of the stone art sector.

However, as the lure of the art of hammer and chisel became more of income that the passion to express intrinsic beliefs, values and feelings, creativity in the industry began declining.

Renowned sculptor Lazarus Takawira says the current scenario is worrying since lack of creativity among some young sculptors is gradually eroding the appeal of the sector.

He observes that lack of originality is a disease slowly eating their art genre.

In an interview this week, Takawira, a yesteryear sculptor whose works are dominated by themes about women and their activities, said he believes there is room for improvement among young artistes.

“Young crop of sculptors are coming up with different themes but the works are just the same. That is not doing any good for the industry,” he said.

He said those who managed to make their names like Dominic Benhura have their original styles and they work hard in producing different pieces.

“This industry is different because it takes years to get recognition in and outside the country so one has to be creative. That is why you see Benhura making it big on the international scene. His works are original,” he said.

He said they were so many themes like personal experiences, wildlife and societal issues they can work on.

Takawira’s inspiration came from the sacrifices his mother Alice Tichayewa made. “She worked hard for me after my father abandoned me and that was enough to inspire me to work on issues that affect women,” he said.

He said that is why he has an art work themed “Telling Stories” that explores all the stories his mother used to tell him when he was still a young boy.

“I understand every artist is inspired by his or her background, but the most important thing is the originality of your works as well as creativity. That will take our industry far as well as getting local appreciation,” he said. Apart from just producing pieces, the sculptor said, the message conveyed by the work gives people the zeal to buy more of an artiste’s works.

“Zimbabwe is respected worldwide because of stone work but our youngsters are failing to produce works that convey messages that are key to the society. Art is very instrumental in transforming the artistic behaviour,” he said.

He gives examples of some of his works that discouraged abortion and baby dumping. “There was a time when cases of baby dumping and abortion rose and as an artist I decided to work on that in my pieces. With their meaning they managed to go far,” said Takawira.

He has in the past made sculptures like “Pregnancy,” “Mother and Children” and “The Fighting Couple”.