Poor funding stalls Khiama reunion album

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent —

Since the announcement that yesteryear Khiama Boys trio of Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria, Alick Macheso and Zakaria Zakaria was in studio doing some songs together, fans have been waiting with anxiety.

The songs will feature on Madzibaba’s upcoming album that was expected to be released last year, but the waiting continues because the musician does not have funds to print CDs.

The contract he signed with Gramma Records for the upcoming album requires that the musician funds the reproduction of copies. The company only facilitated recording of the product.

The songs are done, producer Peter Mparutsa is happy with the product, but Madzibaba is a disappointed man since he has not been able to deliver as expected.

He is still not sure when the album will be out but says it will be available soon.

“Yes, we have delayed because of money but all I can say is that anytime from now we are going to release the long-awaited album,” he said.

He said he has been meeting different people who are willing to assist.

“People are coming on board but we have nothing material, so I can only say expect it on the market soon,” he said.

The yet-to-be-named album created interest as word went around that the three, who are now working separately, had come together with an intention of taking people down memory lane to the old days of Khiama Boys.

Producer Muparutsa, who also worked with them before they split, said their combination is still the same and the songs are likely to be hits.

“I have worked with them before and all I can say is that nothing has changed at all. The songs are really good. They have managed to bring back the original sound,” he said.

In a recent interview an elated Madzibaba said it has been his wish to work with Macheso again, something they last did in 1997.

Zaka Zaka played rhythm guitar on three songs and Macheso features on two songs. Macheso, through his publicist Tich Makahamadze, said it was a great experience working with Madzibaba in the studio again.

“Of course the two occasionally meet and this time they decided to be in the studio together and my boss is happy with their studio combination,” he said.

Makahamadze added that the songs will definitely make an impact on the local scene. Zaka Zaka, who released an album recently, said it was good to be back together in the studio.

“It is always good to be back in the studio together. The two are great artistes,” he said.