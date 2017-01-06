Focus on the right things: Pauline

Sophie Chese-Msowa and Naledi Sande —

Having gone through a turbulent period in the early stages of her career, 31-year-old songstress Pauline Gundidza who hogged the limelight in the early millennium as a member of Mafrique has realised her mistakes and wants to make a new start.

Born on July 8 1985, Gundidza, a proud mother of two girls – 11-year-old Skye and Minana who is six years old – whom she sired with urban groove musician, Roki, says she has found love again.

And she did not need to go very far, when she was looking for a soul mate. She is now dating her former husband’s friend Fuzzy L. The two, who seem to be head over heels with each other, are working together on a number of musical projects.

In an interview, Pauline said the future looks so bright for the two, both in their careers and personal lives.

“At present I am in a new phase, with new love, new goals and a new sound. I am now a confident mbira player. I am under sound management too, so the future is very bright.

“As for me and Fuzzy, we are focusing on our careers at the moment and we are business partners,” said Pauline.

She said they had plans to get married, and will concretise the plans once they have polished up their careers in the arts.

“It has only been a year since we came together officially and we will settle down when we have established a promising future for us and our children,” she said.

The “Ndokuudza sei?” hit-maker, however, encouraged women to take their time when making important decisions such as settling down and marriage.

“I would like to encourage women out there to think clearly when it comes to relationships. There is more to life like achieving our goals and having self respect. We should not tolerate anything and everything in the name of love,

“Time waits for no man. Some of us had to go back to school at the age of 30 because takamhanyira zvamarelationships izvi . . . We rushed for the wrong things, for instance, my relationship with Roki,

“Women should focus on right things,” she said.

Pauline revealed that she was enjoying her life at the moment and had no regrets.

“I am very happy, I have beautiful children, a lovely boyfriend, a promising career and a supportive family,” she said.

She highlighted that they were going to release their first project as Pauline featuring Fuzzy L this month.

“The first solo project which is going to be a video for our song ‘Isu Takunda’ is going to be out this month. I collaborated with Fuzzy L.

The song was produced by Oskid, while Brighton Tazarurwa did the video. Musarurwa previously worked with Mafriq and produced the videos for the songs “Ndokuudza Sei” and “Chizevezeve”.

Pauline said she has been working on a number of health and developmental projects.

“I have been working though on a lot of health and community development projects such as ZIMPHIA, which was an AIDS survey that I participated in all year alongside Albert Nyathi, Dereck Mpofu Tererai Mugwadi and Adiona Chidzonga,” she said.

Pauline, who recently enrolled at Music Crossroads Academy for a Certificate in music, said she had been performing at both corporate and public entertainment venues.